Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Florida Legislature passed a bill that could clear the way for farmworker housing

Posted on by Staff
Share
farmworker citrus
Farmworkers harvesting tangerines by JackF via iStock for WMNF News.

By Jim Turner 2 hrs ago ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s agriculture industry hopes a newly passed bill that would limit local regulations on farmworker housing will bolster efforts to bring in more non-immigrant foreign workers.

The bill (SB 1082), which lawmakers unanimously passed, would prevent cities and counties from taking steps to “inhibit” the construction of housing for farmworkers on agricultural land. The bill has not been formally sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who can sign, veto or allow the legislation to become law without his signature.

The industry says some growers have cut back on planting this year, and might again next year, in part because of a labor shortage related to the state’s crackdown on undocumented migrants.

The bill could help with bringing in temporary, non-immigrant foreign workers through what is known as the federal H-2A visa program. The program places housing requirements on employers.

“There are some farmers who did not plant as much this season because they couldn’t get the workers they needed,” Jim Spratt, a lobbyist for the Florida Ag Coalition, said. “One of the big reasons they couldn’t is they could not secure housing quick enough or at the level they needed for the number of guest workers they needed.”

Spratt said the process can take up to eight months for farmers’ applications to be processed. The hope is that clearing the way for housing on agricultural land will help. But even that will take time to ramp up.

“We still may see some acres not planted in 2026,” Spratt said. “But I think, assuming the bill is signed into law, I think that gives a producer, it gives a farmer some certainty that they would be able to put housing on some of their ag land per the requirements of the bill. So, maybe the fall-off won’t be as bad as it could have been.”

The industry anticipates enough housing will go up for 52,000 workers statewide.

Construction would need to follow federal, state and local building standards, including Florida Department of Health standards.

The Florida League of Cities and the Florida Association of Counties did not take positions in support or opposition of the bill.

But Hendry County Commissioner Emory “Rowdy” Howard in a March 7 editorial in the News-Press newspaper in Southwest Florida raised concerns that the legislation could affect local property values.

“Hendry County cannot support a bill that prevents our local officials from managing and enforcing common sense planning and zoning so the ordinary homeowner is not at risk of losing significant home value because migrant housing had a negative impact on their property value,” Howard wrote.

Howard also contended that the H-2A program has been “crafted and watered down to the point it will allow many of those crossing the border illegally to be participants in this proposed program.”

During a Senate Agriculture Committee meeting in January, Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association Chairman David Hill said the proposal was intended so that farmers would not be “at the whim of the different municipalities and counties, or whoever governs wherever they’re trying to build.”

“We can grow our crop, but without harvesting it we might as well not grow the crop,” said Hill, an owner of Southern Hill Farms in Clermont. “No one is going to pick the crops that we grow except for the people we’re trying to bring over, in H-2A in particular.”

The bill would require housing structures to have a minimum 10 feet of separation and also includes other restrictions, such as that the housing could not be within 250 feet of a property line adjacent to residential property. Any structure within 500 feet of neighboring residential property would need to have trees, walls, berms or fences to provide “screening.”

Also, the housing structures would have to be removed if they are not used for at least a year or if the property ceases to be classified as agricultural.

The bill came after DeSantis in 2023 signed a law that requires all businesses with 25 or more employees to use the federal E-Verify system to check the immigration status of workers. The state has increased its focus on undocumented immigrants the past several years.

The 2023 law also cracked down on people who bring undocumented immigrants into Florida.

Tags
, , , , ,

You may also like

The Scoop color logo
The Scoop: Mon. March 18, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Discussion by college leaders about fostering diversity on campuses, and,...

Florida Wildlife Corridor
A Florida appeals court rejects calls for a rehearing in a legal battle over conservation funding

There will be no rehearing after a Florida appeals court...

Reconciliation Resolution, Energy Omnibus Bill

Sister Connie Burton and the Sunday Forum/Fourth Estate crew Tampa...

Scales of Justice Law
A Hillsborough judge invokes the First Amendment in a case related to a 2022 election campaign

Attorneys for Circuit Judge Nancy Jacobs disputes allegations by an...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
WMNF News surveyed 1,963 likely Florida November 2024 general election voters from March 11-13, 2024. Among the things we found is that former President Donald Trump leads incumbent President Joe Biden in Florida, but by a smaller margin than some other polls. #news #wmnf #communityradio OUR TROPICAL HEATWAVE GET TO KNOW THE BAND SERIES CONTINUES with the incredible @Eddie9v “Playing all over the South since he was 15, Eddie 9V is known for his proud allegiance to back-to-basics blues, but on “Beg Borrow and Steal,” he turns his guitar and voice to gut-bucket soul, the kind that is not really made anymore, and his passion is so palpable it makes the music bristle with discovery. Rich organ and bright horn flares flesh out the old-school track, which sounds quite deliberately like it could have been rcorded 50 years ago at Muscle Shoals or Hi Records.” CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #wmnfevents #thw24 #Livemusic 🎵 Get ready for the ultimate music haul! The WMNF Record and CD Sale is back on March 23rd, and we had to share a retro #tbt of a previous sale back in 2019! 💿 Score amazing deals on CDs, LPs, and more from WMNF! 🙌 Don't miss out! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR INFO! #WMNFRecordSale #MusicHaul #VinylFrenzy 🎶 The The Dollyrots are no stranger to success. The band has hit the billboard heat seekers & independent albums charts. Multiple times they’ve been featured in movies and TV shows and they shared stages with some of punk and rock's biggest names! Their 2004 debut was released by legendary punk label Lookout, while the next two came out through Joan Jet's, Blackheart records. Long a staple in rotation on SiriusXM’s little Stephens underground garage the bands, consistent output, perked up the ears of wicked Cool founder Steve Van Zandt who says their songwriting has reached a consistent level of greatness! Rock out to the Dollyrots at this year's Tropical Heatwave on May 4th! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Livemusic #thw24 #wmnfevents 🎶🎵 MUSIC LOVERS UNITE! 🙌🏼 Don't miss the EPIC WMNF Record & CD Sale on March 23rd! 💿🎶 From 11am-4pm, indulge in a HUGE selection of CDs, LPs, and more at bargain prices! 💸 Come join the fun at 88.5FM Studios! 🎉 #WMNFRecordSale #VinylLove 🎧🎶 CLICK FOR INFO ==> https://link.wmnf.org/Record-CDSaleDay
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Monday
Player position: