The Florida Legislature passes a bill for disclaimers on AI political ads; it now heads to the governor

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. By Shutthiphong Chandaeng via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

With the 2024 elections nearing, lawmakers on Friday passed a measure that would require disclaimers on political advertisements that are created using generative artificial intelligence.

Senators on Friday voted 32-0 to give final approval to the bill (HB 919), putting it in a position to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The House voted 104-8 this week to pass the measure.

Under the bill, political ads that contain “images, video, audio, graphics, or other digital content” created using artificial intelligence would have to include a disclaimer that reads: “Created in whole or in part with the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI).”

The measure also would create a first-degree misdemeanor for violations.

Penalties would apply to people who pay for, sponsor or approve advertisements that use AI without including such disclaimers.

The Florida Elections Commission would craft rules that would allow expedited hearings about alleged violations.

Senate sponsor Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, called the measure’s passage “historic” before the Senate vote.

“You don’t have to go too far to see the technology of artificial intelligence and what that can do, especially how that can impact our elections. How that can depict somebody doing something, saying something, being somewhere, where in reality they’re not,” DiCeglie said.