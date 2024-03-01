Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Florida Legislature passes a bill for disclaimers on AI political ads; it now heads to the governor

Posted on by Staff
Share
AI
Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. By Shutthiphong Chandaeng via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

With the 2024 elections nearing, lawmakers on Friday passed a measure that would require disclaimers on political advertisements that are created using generative artificial intelligence.

Senators on Friday voted 32-0 to give final approval to the bill (HB 919), putting it in a position to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The House voted 104-8 this week to pass the measure.

Under the bill, political ads that contain “images, video, audio, graphics, or other digital content” created using artificial intelligence would have to include a disclaimer that reads: “Created in whole or in part with the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI).”

The measure also would create a first-degree misdemeanor for violations.

Penalties would apply to people who pay for, sponsor or approve advertisements that use AI without including such disclaimers.

The Florida Elections Commission would craft rules that would allow expedited hearings about alleged violations.

Senate sponsor Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, called the measure’s passage “historic” before the Senate vote.

“You don’t have to go too far to see the technology of artificial intelligence and what that can do, especially how that can impact our elections. How that can depict somebody doing something, saying something, being somewhere, where in reality they’re not,” DiCeglie said.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

pelican tampa bay st. pete kayak
St Pete has extended the date for their “Pulse Check” survey

City of St Petersburg has extended the date for residents...

homeowner's insurance
Private insurers get the okay to take Citizens Property Insurance policies in Florida

Florida regulators approved proposals by three private insurers to take...

social media kids
The Florida Senate will take up a revised bill to limit access to social media by kids

A Florida Senate procedural move will let lawmakers next week...

The Scoop: Fri., March 1, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

“Identity politics” in teacher prep A controversial bill is close...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for a new episode Ft. Liquid Pennies the Neo-Psychedelic Rock quartet from St Petersburg, FL! Watch Live on Facebook or Listen on 88.5 on your Radio Dial! WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK OR CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #Music #wmnf It's time for a very special #ThrowbackThursday ft the talented @TheWarandTreaty. We love this duo and still remember receiving this awesome signed poster from them back in 2018. Who loves this band? Comment below! #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Our Spring Fund Drive is going strong and every donation gets us closer to our goal! We thrive and grow in our community because of you the listener. Your kind words and support mean everything! So here's to our growing WMNF Family! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #bestlistenersever #wmnf #Music #communityradio 🎉Huge shoutout to our incredible listeners for making the WMNF Fund Drive Finale a success! 🙏Your support means the world to us. 💚But it's not too late to donate - join the love train and help us reach our goal! 🚂 Let's keep the momentum going! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #WMNFFundDrive #Grateful #FeelingTheLove The SPRING FUND DRIVE memories keep coming and our inspiration is YOU our amazing listeners! Every Donation, Every Like, Every interaction with you makes us better! Let's get to our goal so we can do keep the fun going! #wmnf #funddrive #donate
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Ultrasounds Radio Show with Eluv
Player position: