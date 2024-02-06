Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida observes Severe Weather Awareness Week

Posted on by Staff
Share
storm warnings and watches FPREN
Hurricane Ian projection as of 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Via Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Riley Hazel | Published February 5, 2024 at 8:11 AM MST

NOAA’s GOES satellite captures Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Southwest Florida in 2022.
NOAA’s GOES satellite captures Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Southwest Florida in 2022.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) and the National Weather Service are recognizing this week as Severe Weather Awareness Week. Drawing attention to several weather hazards, the campaign aims to share information on how to prepare and respond to natural disasters.

Each day will have a corresponding topic. Information will be shared over Facebook, Instagram and X under the #FLSWAW hashtag.

Monday, Feb. 5: Lightning
Tuesday, Feb. 6: Marine Hazards and Rip currents
Wednesday, Feb. 7: Thunderstorms and Tornadoes
Thursday, Feb. 8: Hurricanes and Flooding
Friday, Feb. 9: Extreme temperatures and wildfires

In addition to educational efforts, a state-wide tornado drill will be observed on Wednesday, Feb. 7. At 10 a.m. EST the National Weather Service will issue a practice Tornado Warning broadcasted on NOAA Alert radio as a routine weekly test message.

School districts, private schools, preschools and daycare centers are urged to participate in the drill.

“We ask that people practice their emergency plan and take shelter in an interior room with no windows,” National Weather Service Science and Operations Officer Matt Anderson said. “The test will take place over NOAA weather radio in place of the routine weekly test.”

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are ideal for a tornado to form. Be prepared to take shelter and stay alert. A Tornado Warning is issued when a tornado has been spotted or is about to form. Take shelter immediately.

Now is the time to review emergency plans and stay informed on ways to respond to weather events. Taking proactive steps today can significantly improve your readiness, ensuring a coordinated response when facing a weather emergency.

Tags
,

You may also like

The Scoop: Tue., February 6, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Hernando considers books in schools The Hernando School Board will...

railroad tracks train
Tampa to Orlando passenger rail proposals get changed in the Florida Legislature

A Florida Senate committee revised a proposal that could help...

Crisis of the US Courts, Florida Inflation

The United States courts are key to the system of...

social media
A Florida Senate panel advances a bill to prohibit kids under the age of 16 from having social media accounts — despite First Amendment warnings

Florida senators Monday evening moved forward with a proposal to...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🌴🎉🎶 Tune in to IT'S THE MUSIC with Harrison Nash as we honor Bob Marley's birthday today from 1-3pm! 🎶❤️ Feel the One Love vibes and groove to the timeless rhythms of the legend himself, as we celebrate unity through music. CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #BobMarley #ReggaeBirthday #WMNFCommunityRadio 🎸🎤📻 📸 Photo by Bill Fairs on Unsplash It's time for a WMNF REPLAY! Tune in for a recap of last year's 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop event airing daily from 6 to 10 throughout this month. Hear on-air discussions about the impact of Hip-Hop on society, culture, fashion, politics, and the equal contribution of women in the genre, observing its evolution over the years. CLICK TO LISTEN ALL MONTH LONG 6-10PM ==> https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFHD2 #WMNF #hiphop TROPICAL HEATWAVE 2024 UPDATE! @therecordcompany is coming to Heatwave! Stay tuned for updates on our amazing lineup and our 'Get to Know the Bands' series coming soon! This Heatwave is gonna be 🔥🔥🔥! Get your tickets now! ==> https://fb.me/e/778KYsDtJ #wmnfevents #thw24 #Livemusic 🎵 Join Bob Seymour as he welcomes Bryan Hughes and James Suggs on Jazz in the Night THIS MONDAY AT 9PM! Be the first to hear great new music by Bryan Hughes & The Crew, as they prepare for a cd-release concert at 🎉 The Palladium Side Door on Feb 16th. 🎉 #JazzMusic #wmnf #communityradio CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO TUNE IN! 📸 Credit @jaynedroogerimages 🎶🎤🎸LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE PRESENTS: PERCY ABAIN! 🎉🎶🎵 Join us for some upbeat tunes and good vibes! 🙌🎉 Watch Live on Facebook at 2pm! 🎉 #GoodTimes #wmnf #Music #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
First Call