Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida one of 12 states eligible for free IRS tax filing program

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
calculator and pen
cc 2.0 license via pexels.com

Listen:

For the first time, a new IRS tax tool will allow taxpayers to file their federal taxes for free.  Florida is one of 12 states eligible for the pilot program.

The IRS Direct File was created using funds from the Inflation Reduction Act. It’s estimated to save taxpayers an average of at least $150 and 9 hours every tax season.

Igor Volsky is the executive director of Groundwork Action. He says it’s a long time coming.

“Republican presidents like President Reagan and President Bush actually supported free filing, and now, here we are in 2024 with the government finally building out a system that would really give taxpayers the choice to file for free if they so choose.”

The program has received support from various organizations, including labor union group AFL-CIO and Latino advocacy group UnidosUS.

But it’s received major pushback from the tax prep industry.

“The tax prep industry has been trying to undermine efforts to empower taxpayers to file their taxes for free for decades.”

One of the main offenders is Inuit’s Turbo Tax. They’ve lobbied against tools like this for years. In January, the FTC found that TurboTax deceived customers by promoting what they called free tax products that very few people were eligible for.

In response, Better IRS has launched a campaign promoting this new tax tool, including a video commercial.

The program is for taxpayers with relatively simple tax situations. Full eligibility requirements are listed on www.directfile.irs.gov

April 15th is the due date for filing taxes.

Tags
,

You may also like

The Scoop color logo
The Scoop: Tues. March 26, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Discussion by college leaders about fostering diversity on campuses, and,...

homeowner's insurance
The number of Citizens Property Insurance policies goes down in Florida

Citizens had about 1.162 million policies Friday, down from 1.18...

USA & China flags
A professor and students from China challenge the constitutionality of a Florida law

The challenge alleges, in part, that the law is unconstitutional...

Hotspot Famine, Dehumanizing Florida Laws

Violence in Haiti and war in Gaza, Palestine Territory is...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
“Hailing from the heartland of the Midwest and the yellow brick road leading to Oz, indie darlings Sweeping Promises deliver on the promises of the early post punks by creating a cacophony of angular sounds created from the DIY ethos (Punk-101). The dynamic duo of Lira Mundal (vocalist/bass) and Caufield Shnug (rythmn guitar) will take you back to the days of Television, Pere Ubu, Wire, This Heat and early pioneers Erase Errata. (And since Lira was a former pastry chef, maybe bring a few cookies along for the mystical journey!) Don’t miss their exciting display of power, punk, and passion at WMNF’S Tropical Heatwave 2024!” CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS –Mike Bagley, WMNF Alternative Music Director & Host of BodyRock on 88.5 FM Huge thanks to Lime Cordiale for gracing the studios of WMNF 88.5 for the Morning Show with @camerondilley where they shared insights into their music, environmental initiatives, and more. This intimate interaction further underscored their commitment to engaging with fans on issues that transcend entertainment. Click Top button in LINKTREE for more! #Music #communityradio #wmnf We're taking you back to an awesome Retro #TBT Ft. the amazing Vanessa Collier and the Legendary JCs from back in December 13th of 2019. Who loves this band? Show this group some love by sharing your memories below! #wmnf #music It's that time again to dive into the vibes of WMNF TROPICAL HEATWAVE and get acquainted with the bands! 🎶 Today's Feature is a local favorite Selwyn Birchwood! “Birchwood combines deep blues, blazing psychedelic rock, rump-shaking funk, and Southern soul into a singularity that’s both personal and universal. His singing, guitar and lap steel work, and songwriting are the real, high-value deal and can raise any roof in the world.” WMNF News surveyed 1,963 likely Florida November 2024 general election voters from March 11-13, 2024. Among the things we found is that former President Donald Trump leads incumbent President Joe Biden in Florida, but by a smaller margin than some other polls. #news #wmnf #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Freak Show
Player position: