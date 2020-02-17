A Florida panhandle county could grant access for onshore oil and gas drilling

Share this:

In December the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Oil & Gas Program issued “Final Permits” to Cholla Petroleum for six exploratory oil & gas wells. They would be located between the Apalachicola River, Dead Lakes and Chipola River in the Florida Panhandle, west of Tallahassee.

On Tuesday the Calhoun County Commission will hold public hearings on whether or not to give land use permits for the exploratory drilling.

WMNF’s Blannie Whelan went to the panhandle in January to interview Apalachicola Riverkeeper Georgia Ackerman about the drilling plans.

