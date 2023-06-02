Florida Policy Project founder Jeff Brandes discusses Trump-DeSantis, housing, criminal justice reform and more on WMNF Tampa

Share this:

After a 12-year-run in the state legislature, former Republican State Senator Jeff Brandes, has launched the Florida Policy Project. The St. Petersburg native joined WMNF public affairs program “The Skinny” to discuss his new, “non-profit and non-partisan research institute,” plus dive into the issues of recreational weed, home insurance, housing, criminal justice reform and even the Republican presidential primary. “I think DeSantis would make a better president,” he said.

Hear Brandes’ explanations, and more, by listening to The Skinny on wmnf.org.