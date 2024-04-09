Florida Poly is poised to pick a new president on Monday

Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland/Auburndale. By gokrider via iStock for WMNF News.

The Florida Polytechnic University Board of Trustees is expected Monday to select a successor to outgoing President Randy Avent.

The board has scheduled a meeting to discuss finalists and choose a new president, according to an agenda posted on the university’s website.

The five finalists are Devin Stephenson, president of Northwest Florida State College; David Norton, vice president for research at the University of Florida; Daniel O’Sullivan, vice provost and chemistry professor at the U.S. Naval Academy; Keith Moo-Young, vice provost and dean of undergraduate education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y.; and Bjong Wolf Yeigh, an engineering professor and former chancellor for the University of Washington Bothell.

Avent has been Florida Polytechnic’s president since it opened in 2014 and is the longest-tenured public university president in Florida.

He announced last summer that he plans to step down in July, and, after a sabbatical, is expected to return to the Lakeland-based university’s faculty.