Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Florida Polytechnic University Board of Trustees narrowly selects Devin Stephenson as its next president

Posted on by Staff
Share
Florida Poly Devin Stephenson
Devin Stephenson was chosen to become the second president of Florida Polytechnic University. Photo provided by FL Poly.

By Ryan Dailey 16 hrs ago ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Polytechnic University Board of Trustees on Monday chose Devin Stephenson to become the school’s second president, succeeding Randy Avent who is slated to step down in July.

Stephenson, who is president of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, was selected in a 7-6 vote amid a debate among trustees about whether Florida Poly’s next president should have a background in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM as it is commonly known.

Avent has led the Lakeland university since it opened to students in 2014. He is expected to return to the Florida Poly faculty after a sabbatical.

Trustees who supported Stephenson’s selection pointed to reasons such as his experience in education leadership, ability to raise money and the potential to secure resources for the school through connections in the Legislature.

Stephenson has been president of Northwest Florida State College since 2017. He previously worked as president of Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Prestonsburg, Ky.

Cliff Otto, chairman of the Florida Poly trustees, said he was impressed by Stephenson’s record of leadership in higher education and said Stephenson would be good for the university.

“He has served in those roles by demonstrating some things that are going to be equally important to Florida Poly. He’s shown that he’s committed to growth. He has demonstrated and told us that he is a very successful fundraiser. And he is known to be effective in Tallahassee, which is important as we try and continue to drive investment in the university,” Otto said.

A biography of Stephenson on the Northwest Florida State College website said he has “extensive experience in community college executive administration having served in President/CEO positions in Alabama, Missouri and Kentucky.”

Stephenson holds an associate in science degree from Walker Junior College, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Birmingham-Southern College and master’s and doctorate degrees in higher-education administration from the University of Alabama, the biography said.

Stephenson spoke of his leadership style on The News Service of Florida’s “Deeper Dive with Dara Kam” podcast in January.

“I’ve tried to surround myself with a diverse cabinet of leaders, of all generations, because I don’t want ‘yes people.’ I want people that will challenge my thinking as a baby boomer, and to help me realize, what is the best solution? And we do it all together,” Stephenson said.

Members of the trustees board who voted against Stephenson’s selection Monday cited his lack of experience leading a university, versus colleges, and his lack of a STEM background.

Trustee Mark Bostick criticized the selection, drawing a comparison to how prominent STEM-oriented schools such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Georgia Tech would choose leaders.

“If we’re trying to set expectations for Florida Poly, MIT, Georgia Tech are not going to hire a community college president who has no STEM background. I mean, we’re going to be the laughingstock of the country as far as trying to have a national presence. And I just think this is a disaster,” Bostick said before the final vote was taken.

Bostick’s comment touched off a debate among the trustees, with other members defending the choice of Stephenson.

“We have a record in Florida of college presidents who have had great success not necessarily having an education background, or even a background in the particular expertise of that university,” said trustee Jesse Panuccio, who was appointed to the board by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year.

The trustees this month interviewed Stephenson and four other finalists. Keith Moo-Young, vice provost and dean of undergraduate education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., got support from several of the trustees who did not support Stephenson’s selection.

Other finalists were David Norton, vice president for research at the University of Florida; Daniel O’Sullivan, vice provost and chemistry professor at the U.S. Naval Academy; and Bjong Wolf Yeigh, an engineering professor and former chancellor for the University of Washington Bothell.

Stephenson’s selection will need approval from the state university system’s Board of Trustees. In the meantime, Florida Poly will begin negotiating a contract with Stephenson. The contract will come before the university’s trustees for consideration during a meeting on April 25.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Maryann Ferenc, Mise en Place proprietor
Maryann Ferenc on spending tourism tax dollars on Tampa’s growing dining scene

The Michelin Guide is poised this week to bestow more...

The Scoop color logo
The Scoop: Tues. April 16th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Discussion by college leaders about fostering diversity on campuses, and,...

Deaf and Hard of Hearing ways to communicate after a weather emergency
Five questions for the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management

Kevin Guthrie has been director of the Florida Division of...

Pro-Palestine march through the streets of Sarasota

On Saturday about 30 pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
“Kristopher James can SANG. That’s not a typo. This guy can SANG. The amount of soul in this vocal is absolutely phenomenal. The overall production feels like it could have been recorded in Stax in the last 60s. The vibe feels legit and is something we are proud to support. This one came along at just the right time… not too soon or too late. If you miss the “good old days” when people made “real music” then you need to spin this track” (Too Soon, Too Late)” – Ear To The Ground #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! TROPICAL HEATWAVE season is upon us! Who remembers this retro T-shirt from 2015? Comment below! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE/TROPICAL HEATWAVE for tickets to this year's event! #wmnfevents #thw24 #Livemusic Prepare to be swept away by the ultimate eclectic musical experience with Northstar! Introducing a dynamic band comprised of musicians with diverse influences ranging from jazz, funk, psychedelic rock, folk, and beyond. Meet the talented lineup: Casey – Lead Guitarist and Vocalist: With roots deeply embedded in bands like the Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers, Casey brings a fusion of jazz finesse inspired by legends such as Wes Montgomery and John Coltrane. Stephen – Guitarist: Fueled by a passion ignited by Guns ‘N Roses in his youth, Stephen’s journey has evolved into an exceptional blues guitarist, drawing inspiration from icons like Eric Clapton and Derek Trucks. Quin – Bassist: From his early inspiration by Tom Petty, Quin has evolved into a powerhouse bassist, hailed as one of the most innovative in the area. Influenced by legends like Berry Oakley and Phil Lesh, Quin adds a unique depth to the band’s sound. Sidney – Drummer: A versatile percussionist drawing inspiration from a multitude of genres, Sidney’s drumming is a captivating dance across rhythms. With influences spanning from Chris Bear to Morgan Simpson, Sidney brings an unparalleled energy to the band’s performances. Together, they form a distinct and unique Jam Band, delivering electrifying covers from the likes of the Grateful Dead, the Beatles, Eric Clapton, and more. But that’s not all – they also craft exploratory originals featuring open-ended jams and intricate arrangements, ensuring every performance is a journey into the heart of musical exploration. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 🎫 Our Tropical Heatwave Artist Spotlight Continues with Wahh World Fusion Band “‘Best of the Bay’ 2016 winner WAHH World Fusion Band is a unique ‘East Meets West’ World Fusion Band. WAHH! has all original music that features contemporary style Music with Indian and Eastern Influences. Uniquely captivating and fully dynamic ‘Vocal Percussion’ and Indian Raga flavors weave with Rock, Jazz, and Funk Music to create our unique and one-of-a-kind sound. In India, “Wahh” means ‘inner joy and deep appreciation from the heart’ – or ‘wow’… The band leader, Shankh Lahiri, brought this inner joy of Music from India to the West – with a vision to bridge musical cultures and bring diverse audiences together under a creative new sound.” –WAHH World Fusion Band #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS!
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Tuesday
Player position: