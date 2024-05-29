Florida purchases a conservation easement to preserve ranch land in Hardee County

Limestone Ranch Hardee County, Florida via Florida DEP.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on Wednesday announced a $2.837 million deal to preserve 470 acres at a cattle ranch in Hardee County.

The deal involves purchasing a conservation easement on what is known as the Limestone Creek Ranch property.

A conservation easement allows property to continue to be used for such things as agriculture but prevents residential or commercial development.

The ranch encompasses 2,082 acres. The conservation deal is part of the state’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

Lawmakers in March passed a budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year that includes $100 million for the conservation program.

The Legislature has not formally sent the budget to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature and vetoes.