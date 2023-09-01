Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost joins WMNF on Friday morning

Share this:

Early this month on WMNF, Congresswoman Kathy Castor had a lot of nice things to say about her new colleague on the Hill, freshman Congressman Maxwell Frost, who represents the 10th District , which includes parts of the Orlando area. She called the 26-year-old a gift to the state and to th U.S. She big upped his drumming skill and said that his election is a lesson to anyone interested in public service.

“He was on a mission to build a city to build safer communities and to tackle the gun violence epidemic because that’s where he started as a young activist,” Castor told public affairs radio program The Skinny. “He knew his reason for running, and he knows why he is there. That part of the world is growing, that younger community, and he reflects it very well.”

Today, Frost joins the show to talk about the Sunshine State and what's ahead.

Show audio to come later this afternoon.