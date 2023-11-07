Donate Now!
Florida Republicans propose a bill allowing hand counting of ballots at election precincts

Florida election recount
Vote-by-mail ballot dropoff sign in Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (Oct. 2018).

Two House Republicans on Tuesday filed a proposal that would allow hand counting of ballots at election precincts.

Rep. Berny Jacques, R-Seminole, and Rep. Taylor Yarkosky, R-Montverde, filed the bill (HB 359) for consideration during the legislative session that will start in January.

Under current law, counties must use electronic or what are known as “electromechanical” systems to tabulate votes.

But the bill, filed a year before the 2024 elections, would allow votes to be counted by hand.

The bill, in part, also would prevent the Florida Department of State from authorizing voting systems that use hardware or software designed, owned or licensed by foreign companies.

