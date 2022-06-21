Should Florida have a right to clean water in its constitution?

Share this:

Some activists in Florida are trying to pass an amendment to the state constitution that would protect the right to clean water.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Café, host Seán Kinane spoke with Capt. Karl R. Deigert, the chair of the Florida Political Action Committee, Florida Right to Clean & Healthy Waters, and Joeseph Bonasia, the group’s Southwest Florida Chair.

2024 ballot question

They are gathering signatures now for a citizens’ ballot initiative. The group is trying to gather 900,000 signatures and wants the question on the ballot in 2024.

The right to sue to protect the right to clean water

In an op-ed, Deigert writes, “every citizen, including advocacy groups and cities of Florida, will have the legal standing to sue state executive agencies that harm or threaten to harm our waters.”

He continues, ‘over 9,000 miles of our waterways and 80% of our springs are now classified as “impaired.”‘

