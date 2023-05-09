Florida second in nation for eviction and foreclosure moves

Share this:

A rise in eviction and foreclosure-related moves have been happening over the past year. Florida is second in the United States with a shocking increase from 2021 to 2022.

Data shows that Americans are facing an unprecedented rise in eviction and foreclosure-related moves. In 2022, there were 324,237 foreclosures in the United States according to data from ATTOM.

204,000 Americans reported that they were forced to move in 2022 after facing eviction or foreclosure, the rate increased by 56%.

Florida had a 187% increase in eviction and foreclosure rates which was second in the country. California took the number one spot with a jump of 411% according to data provided by the U.S. government’s Current Population Survey.

A few cities have extended their eviction moratoriums through the years after 2021, however, most of those protections are gone all across the United States. Americans face unprecedented levels of inflation and mortgage rates unseen since the housing crash of 2008.

Single parents are 43% more likely to be moving due to eviction and foreclosure than those married or without children in the home. Single mothers are 80% more likely to be evicted and foreclosed on.

Black (+23%) and Hispanic (14%) individuals are much more vulnerable to eviction or foreclosure than their white counterparts according to data by Brookings.

Generation X is about 33% likely to have moved after eviction or foreclosure while millennials were 16% less likely to have moved due to these factors.