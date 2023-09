Share this:

Gearing up for the 2024 legislative session, the Florida Senate has scheduled two days of committee meetings in October.

The meetings will be held Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 and are the first of a series of Senate committee weeks leading up the Jan. 9 start of the 2024 session.

Among other things, the Senate has set aside time on Oct. 11 for the budget-writing Appropriations Committee to meet.

Three House subcommittees held an initial round of meetings this week.

©2023 The News Service of Florida