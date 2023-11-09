Florida specialty license plate could say ‘Margaritaville’ and raise funds for Jimmy Buffett’s Singing for Change

Beach on Key West, Florida by StefanBaar via iStock for WMNF News.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

Jimmy Buffett fans would be able to help a charity the late singer founded by paying for a specialty license plate, under a proposal filed Thursday for the 2024 legislative session.

Rep. Linda Chaney, R-St. Pete Beach, filed the proposal (HB 403), which would lead to a license plate that says “Margaritaville.”

Money raised would got to the SFC Charitable Foundation, Inc., which is also known as Singing for Change. Buffett created the charity in 1995.

“Margaritaville,” a song on Buffett’s “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” album, defined his music and became a hugely successful commercial brand.

Buffett died Sept. 1 at age 76. Lawmakers also have filed separate proposals to create highway designations to honor the musician.

Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, has proposed (HB 91) that State Road A1A be designated “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway” from Monroe County to Nassau County.

Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Davie, has proposed (SB 84) requiring the Department of Transportation to establish a “Jimmy Buffett Highway” along the final stretch of the Overseas Highway entering Key West.