Florida specialty license plate could say ‘Margaritaville’ and raise funds for Jimmy Buffett’s Singing for Change

Posted on by Staff
Key West Florida beach
Beach on Key West, Florida by StefanBaar via iStock for WMNF News.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

Jimmy Buffett fans would be able to help a charity the late singer founded by paying for a specialty license plate, under a proposal filed Thursday for the 2024 legislative session.

Rep. Linda Chaney, R-St. Pete Beach, filed the proposal (HB 403), which would lead to a license plate that says “Margaritaville.”

Money raised would got to the SFC Charitable Foundation, Inc., which is also known as Singing for Change. Buffett created the charity in 1995.

“Margaritaville,” a song on Buffett’s “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” album, defined his music and became a hugely successful commercial brand.

Buffett died Sept. 1 at age 76. Lawmakers also have filed separate proposals to create highway designations to honor the musician.

Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, has proposed (HB 91) that State Road A1A be designated “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway” from Monroe County to Nassau County.

Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Davie, has proposed (SB 84) requiring the Department of Transportation to establish a “Jimmy Buffett Highway” along the final stretch of the Overseas Highway entering Key West.

