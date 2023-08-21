Florida sues a Tallahassee business over hallucinogenic mushroom information

Share this:

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services this week filed a lawsuit against a Tallahassee business that it alleged did not provide requested information about products that included a type of mushroom that can be hallucinogenic.

The department, which regulates food establishments, filed the lawsuit in Leon County circuit court against Tallulah CBD, LLC.

The lawsuit seeks an order requiring Tallulah to comply with a subpoena for information about products that included the type of mushroom, Amanita muscaria.

The lawsuit said a department inspector in March went to a Tallulah store and saw products labeled as including the mushroom.

The department requested business records related to the products and ultimately issued a subpoena. But it said the business did not provide the records.

The lawsuit said Amanita muscaria is considered poisonous and an “unsafe food or food additive” under state law.

©2023 The News Service of Florida