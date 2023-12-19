Florida’s Live Local Act spurs new affordable housing in East Hillsborough

Developers, County Commissioners, and other leaders during groundbreaking in Seffner // Chris Young, 12/19/2023

Listen:

A new affordable housing project under Florida’s new “Live Local” Act is underway in Hillsborough County.

The new project will create 140 affordable apartments in Seffner for seniors. Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan was one of many speakers at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Hillsborough County knows there is a desperate need for affordable housing in our community, particularly for our seniors.”

The new development utilizes Florida’s new Live Local Act. It’s a law passed earlier this year to deal with affordable housing issues.

But, the law says that a development only has to be “administratively approved” without needing approval by a board of county commissioners if the project satisfies certain regulations.

Earlier this year, Hillsborough County Commissioner Michael Owen said it “bypasses local government.”

However, Commissioner Gwen Meyers says the law is still worth exploring.

“It’s something we’re still looking into with this ‘live local’, but we’re going to support the wishes of the state, that’s what it’s all about. We’re all in this together.”

The apartments are expected to open in early 2025.