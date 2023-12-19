Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida’s Live Local Act spurs new affordable housing in East Hillsborough

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Developers, County Commissioners, and other leaders during groundbreaking in Seffner // Chris Young, 12/19/2023

Listen:

A new affordable housing project under Florida’s new “Live Local” Act is underway in Hillsborough County.

The new project will create 140 affordable apartments in Seffner for seniors. Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan was one of many speakers at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Hillsborough County knows there is a desperate need for affordable housing in our community, particularly for our seniors.”

The new development utilizes Florida’s new Live Local Act. It’s a law passed earlier this year to deal with affordable housing issues.

But, the law says that a development only has to be “administratively approved” without needing approval by a board of county commissioners if the project satisfies certain regulations.

Earlier this year, Hillsborough County Commissioner Michael Owen said it “bypasses local government.”

However, Commissioner Gwen Meyers says the law is still worth exploring.

“It’s something we’re still looking into with this ‘live local’, but we’re going to support the wishes of the state, that’s what it’s all about. We’re all in this together.”

The apartments are expected to open in early 2025.

Tags
,

You may also like

Tim Burke
Seven months after FBI raid, journalist Tim Burke fights for his day in court

Seven months after FBI agents raided his home and shut...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Tues., December 19, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Inmate numbers climb in Florida The number inmates in Florida...

“Phubbing” is a Growing Concern on Healthy Relationships

In today's digital age, the impact of phone snubbing, also...

Education school superintendents
School superintendents from Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco weigh in on vouchers, cell phones and removing books from schools

We hear from the school superintendents from Pinellas (Kevin Hendrick),...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Celebrate the holidays with us and Suncoast Bronze Ringers!🎄 Join us on Dec 18th at 5pm for a 30-person bell-ringing orchestra in the Live Studio with Flee! 🔔 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #HolidayMood #BellRinging #LiveStudio #Flee #wmnf #Music #communityradio Happy #ThrowbackThursday! 🎉 We're loving this memory from 2016 featuring Indie FM! 🎶 sharing music memories for #HappyHolidays 🎉 🎄 🤩 #TBT 🎅 #HolidayVibes #Holidays2016 #WMNF #communityradio #wmnf #Music #MusicMemories ATTENTION THEATRE LOVERS! Don't miss the last Living Mirror Playback Theater show of the year! Get your tickets now for Dec.15th's celebration of diversity & inclusivity 7-9 pm at the WMNF STUDIOS! 🎭🎉 #TheatreLove #DiversityInclusion CLICK FOR TICKETS!!! ==> https://www.wmnf.org/wmnf_events/living-mirror-playback-theater-talk-back-improv-10/ #wmnf #Events #improv #acting #diversity #inclusivity #playbacktheater #livetheatre Get ready to rock your Christmas! 🤘 Join First Call for 2 epic nights of metal and punk Christmas music! 🎸 Part 1: Dec 13th 🗓 Part 2: Dec 20th 🗓 Don't miss this unique holiday experience! 🎅 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 🎧 #Xmas #MetalChristmas #PunkChristmas #FirstCall
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Tuesday