Food Equity & Urban Farms with Dr. Dave Himmelfarb

Monday, May 20th, 2024, Tanja and Anni were joined by professor and instructor of environmental studies, Dr. Dave Himmelfarb. Dr. Himmelfarb is the faculty director of the Eckerd College Community Farm and also teaches courses on food, environmental sustainability and social justice. An environmental anthropologist, Dave has conducted fieldwork on food security and rural livelihoods in places such as Uganda and Vietnam. His focus is working with community partners to make the Tampa Bay food system more sustainable and just.

Topics discussed include:

-The formation of the Eckerd College Community Farm food forest

-What is food equity and how does it intersect with sustainability and justice

-urban farming

-future hopes for the farm and how it can contribute to the larger community

-educational opportunities and programs in sustainability at Eckerd College

and more!

To learn more about Dr. Himmelfarb, the Eckerd College Community Farm or the Sustainability program, visit their website here. Email Dave at [email protected] or check out the farm Instagram here.

