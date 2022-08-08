Former Attorney General candidate weighs in on DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough’s state attorney

Share this:

Last Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent shock waves across the state with an action he took in Hillsborough County. DeSantis suspended the elected State Attorney, Andrew Warren.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Café beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET on 9 August 2022, we’ll hear parts of a speech from DeSantis about why he made the surprising move. And we’ll hear what critics of the decision have to say – including a statement that Warren released over the weekend.

Joining us to talk about this and about other important issues in Florida will be former State Representative Sean Shaw (D-Tampa). He was the 2018 Democratic nominee for Attorney General and the former Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate.

