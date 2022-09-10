Former data analyst scheduled for trial in January

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NEWS_DataAnalystV.wav
A former Florida Department of Health data analyst is scheduled to start trial January 23rd in Leon County Circuit court. Rebekah Jones allegedly wrongly accessed a department computer system. Jones drew national attention when she accused Governor Ron Desantis’ administration of manipulating COVID-19 data. She is alleged to have sent out a message saying “It’s time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead.” Jones denied sending this message. She was fired from the state Department of Health. Jones is running for Congress against Matt Gaetz in Northwest Florida.