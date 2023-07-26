Former Tampa senator calls for accountability from DeSantis, state government

Share this:

Listen:

One former state senator is calling for more accountability in the veto process. This comes after Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill that got rare bipartisan support.

The bill promoted the use of electric cars. It was supported by both the Sierra Club and Florida Natural Gas Association.

And the governor vetoed it, even though it was sponsored by a legislator from his own party.

Jeff Brandes served as a Republican state senator and is the current president of the Florida Policy Project.

“Here we have a bill that was basically unanimous, throughout, and bipartisan. And the governor vetoed it, without explaining why he vetoed it. And there’s no real reason – good reason – why he vetoed it unless you believe really it has something to do with his presidential ambitions, especially in states that grow corn, like Iowa, who want to burn more ethanol.”

Brandes started a nonpartisan think tank that publishes reports ranging from housing to criminal justice.

A common theme in all? Government accountability.

“One of the roles of government is to ensure there is accountability in the laws that they pass, and also the budgets that they’re passing. So ensuring that those budget dollars are being used, I mean, listen, those are hard-earned taxpayer dollars that we’re utilizing. Let’s ensure they’re being used the most efficient way we can.”