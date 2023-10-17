Forty-four percent of insured Florida residents dissatisfied with health coverage, new survey shows

By merznatalia via iStock for WMNF News.

A new survey shows that 44 percent of Florida residents are dissatisfied with their health insurance. This comes as Florida ranks 46 out of 50 states for lowest enrollment rates.

Healthcare company Curative surveyed 1,200 residents in Tampa, Orlando and Miami.

The survey found that 32% of those with employer-based health insurance have an outstanding medical debt.

Fred Turner is the CEO of Curative.

“We asked people about some of the ways they had deferred care, and we’re seeing ten percent of people that have cut pills in half in the last year because of the out-of-pocket costs. That’s the kind of thing you might expect for an uninsured population, or Medicaid population. But this is people with health insurance coming from their employer.”

He says these high out-of-pocket costs are causing people to defer care. 59 percent postponed or refrained from receiving care due to financial requirements of their existing health model.

“I think that employers need to demand better of insurance companies, and be asking for plans that really incentivize and drive that preventative care upfront because that’s going save money in the long term.”