Free dental care event to treat thousands in Lakeland

Dentist. By Maksym Belchenko via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

Floridians without access to dental care will be able to get free services next week. It’s because of a two-day event that’s estimated to serve 2,000 people in Lakeland.

The initiative is called Florida Mission of Mercy. An estimated 1500 volunteer doctors will offer cleanings, root canals, extractions and more.

Dr. Paul Palo is the event chair. He says dental health is a critical part of patient’s overall health.

“So many patients in our state don’t have access to routine dental care, because they may fall in that category where they don’t have dental insurance, and they don’t quite make enough money to pay for dental care out of their own pockets.”

The event started 9 years ago. Since then, more than 14 thousand people have gotten care in various cities across the state.

“We’ve seen people from the single moms that bring their children in, and also migrant workers bringing children in – all the way up to some professionals that we see.”

It will be at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on May 31st and June 1st. Doors open at 7 in the morning, but Palo advises those interested to get their early as it is first come, first serve.

