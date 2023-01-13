Free federal income tax preparation for Sarasota County

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/NEWS_VITATaxPrepV.wav https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/NEWS_VITATaxPrepV.wav

If you live in Sarasota County, you can have your tax returns prepared for free. Sarasota County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites are now accepting appointments. United Way of South Sarasota County’s VITA program is offering free federal income tax preparation. This is for individuals and families with a yearly household income of up to 74,000 dollars. Appointments can be scheduled from February 1st to April 18th at one of their three locations. You must arrive at the appointment with the necessary documents, if not your appoint is subject to being rescheduled. If you live in another county, free tax preparation is often available.

You can schedule your appointment at uwssc.org/vita. Also on this website, there is a full list of documents needed for your appointment.

Locations offering free federal income tax preparation:

Venice location- 4242 Tamiami Trail South Venice, FL 34293

North Port location- 6919 Outreach Way North Port, FL 34287

Englewood location- 701 Medical Blvd Englewood, FL 34223