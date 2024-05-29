Free gun locks available for pickup at Tampa Police offices or libraries

Taken from the Tampa Police Department Website

The Tampa Police Department is doing an expansion of its project called the “Locked and Unloaded Program.”

They are offering free gunlocks that can be picked up at any district office or police headquarters.

You can also pick up a free gun lock at these four library locations:

Over 200 guns were stolen out of unlocked cars just last year. Chief Bercaw said, Project Locked and Unloaded was created to raise awareness to “secure your weapon and lock your doors.”

According to the Tampa Police Department’s website, the project is “deterring crime by keeping guns from falling into the wrong hands.”

Visit the Tampa Police website for more information on gun locks.