Free health screenings for National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month

Posted on by Colleen Cole
More than 580,000 individuals in Florida are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Next Thursday, individuals 50 years and older are going to be provided free health screenings in recognition of National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month at a Senior Brain Health Expo.

According to a press release from Axiom, a neurologist will “present information regarding brain health and advances in treatments for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease.”

Attendees can anticipate at this event:

  • Free health screenings, including blood pressure, hearing, eye pressure, and blood oxygen
  • Information tables featuring local experts on speech therapy, home safety, and activities/exercise
  • Demonstrations for healthy eating and physical therapy and balance
  • Resources for eating for brain health, learning about memory loss, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, and hospital services at HCA Florida.
  • The Alzheimer’s Association and their Brain Bus
  • Quick memory screening

It will be held at Hyde Park United Methodist Church, located at 500 West Platt St. Tampa, Florida, 33606 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

To register and for more information: https://tinyurl.com/brainhealthexpo2023

