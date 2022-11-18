Free HIV testing at health department office in Citrus County’s Lecanto

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/NEWS_AIDSTestingV.wav
The Florida Health department in Citrus County will observe World AIDS Day with free HIV testing. According to an email from the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County, Thursday, December 1st from 9 in the morning to 12 in the afternoon, they will be offering no-cost, walk-in HIV testing. The testing will be held at the health department office in Lecanto. For more information or questions about testing call (352)-527-0068.