Free HIV testing for Pinellas residents

Share this:

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County will offer no-cost walk-in HIV testing to the public at five clinical locations from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 27.

Those locations are:

St. Petersburg – 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N

Pinellas Park – 6350 76th Avenue N

Largo – 8751 Ulmerton Rd

Clearwater – 310 N. Myrtle Ave.

Tarpon Springs – 301 S. Disston Ave.

The HIV tests will provide confidential results. The offices also provide post-test counseling, education about prevention options and referrals to HIV resources if necessary.

For more information, visit https://www.pinellasehe.org/.