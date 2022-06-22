Free HIV testing for Pinellas residents

by and filed under Health care, News and Public Affairs.

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County will offer no-cost walk-in HIV testing to the public at five clinical locations from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 27.

Those locations are:

  • St. Petersburg – 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N
  • Pinellas Park – 6350 76th Avenue N
  • Largo – 8751 Ulmerton Rd
  • Clearwater – 310 N. Myrtle Ave.
  • Tarpon Springs – 301 S. Disston Ave.

The HIV tests will provide confidential results. The offices also provide post-test counseling, education about prevention options and referrals to HIV resources if necessary.

For more information, visit https://www.pinellasehe.org/.