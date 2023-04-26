Free tree giveaway for Clearwater residents

Share this:

On Saturday, Clearwater will be giving out free trees to residents to celebrate Arbor Day. According to an email from the City of Clearwater, this event will be happening at the Public Works Complex located at 1650 N. Arcturas Ave. from 8 in the morning until 1 in the afternoon. To claim a free tree, you must have proof of residency by showing a Florida driver’s license, voter’s registration card, or a recent utility bill.

Residents will be able to choose two trees in 3-gallon containers. “Varieties include Crape Myrtle (White Natchez, Lavender Muskogee, Pink Sioux, Red Tuscarora), Red Cluster Bottlebrush, Simpson Stopper, Walter’s Viburnum, Silver, and Green Buttonwood, Red Maple, Pignut Hickory, Pecan, Catalpa, Sugarberry, Mayhaw, Persimmon, Green Ash, Dahoon Holly, Yaupon Holly, Southern Red Cedar, Sweetgum, Sweetbay, Southern Magnolia, Blackgum, Slash Pine, Pinus Palustris, Sycamore, Chickasaw Plumb, Turkey Oak, Live Oak, Elderberry and Baldcypress. Southern Red Cedar and many more.” Clearwater is one of the 3,600 communities nationwide that participate in the Tree City USA program. President of the Arbor Day Foundation, Dan Lambe said, “Clearwater is now a part of the solution, helping create a greener future for generations to come.” For more information about the free tree giveaway in the city of Clearwater, call the Public Works Department at (727)562-4950.