Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee raised more than $3.6 million in March

As he continues ramping up a potential 2024 White House bid, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee raised nearly $3.68 million in March, according to a finance report posted Monday on the state Division of Elections website.

The Friends of Ron DeSantis committee raised $3,679,136, while spending $258,019.

It had about $85.9 million in cash on hand as of March 31, the report shows.

Contributions in March included $1.5 million from James B. Whitley, an Athens, Ga., real-estate executive, and $1 million from Rural Route 3 Holdings LP, a Houston-based firm that is listed on the report as a “commodities holding” company.

