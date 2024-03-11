Gardening: Past & Present with Mr. Green Thumb (Stan Defreitas)

photo Facebook.com/AskMrGreenThumb

Monday, March 11, 2024 the Sustainable Living Show welcomed veteran gardener and expert Stan Defreitas, also known as Mr. Green Thumb, to discuss his vast experience gardening in Florida over the past 53 years. Topics discussed include arborists, the health of trees and trees for pollinators.

Defreitas is a former extension horticulturist, certified arborist, certified pest control owner, landscape designer, speaker and author. He’s also known for the Mr. Green Thumb show on PBS/WEDU.

Find more information on Defreitas (Mr. Green Thumb) at his website here, as well as on his youtube channel Ask Mr Green Thumb.

Annie Jimenez from the Manatee Rare Fruit Council also joined the show to briefly discuss the Manatee Rare Fruit Council Tree Sale being held on Saturday March 23, 2024 from 9am-2pm at the Lakewood Ranch Premier Sports Campus in Sarasota.

Make sure to join us every Monday at 11am on 88.5 WMNF.