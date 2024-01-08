Gas prices are up in Florida even though they’re down nationally

Gas prices in Tampa on June 13, 2022. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Average prices at the pump in Florida rose 9 cents in the past week, while national prices dropped.

The AAA auto club said the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday in Florida was $3.16, up from $3.07 a week earlier.

“Florida drivers have seen some volatility in prices at the pump in recent weeks, and that trend could continue in the coming weeks,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement. “Gasoline supplies are strong right now, due to strong refinery activity and seasonally low demand. That would normally help keep gas prices low, but oil prices remain propped up by concerns over the possibility of widening conflict in the Middle East.”

The national average Monday was $3.08 a gallon, down from $3.11 a week earlier.

“January is a bit of blah time of year, and gas prices are in the doldrums as well,” AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said in a statement. “Barring some unexpected shock to the global oil market, gas prices will likely shuffle up and down a few cents for a while.”

Averages across Florida run from $2.82 in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach market to $3.31 in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton market, according to AAA.