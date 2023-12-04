Donate Now!
Gasoline prices increase in Florida

Gas prices in Tampa on June 13, 2022. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida increased during the past week, though it started coming down after spiking.

With the cost of oil creeping toward $80 a barrel, the AAA auto club said Floridians were paying an average of $3.14 for a gallon of regular unleaded Monday, 13 cents higher than a week earlier.

A spike occurred early last week, with the average price moving down since Thursday.

“Florida gas prices seem to be moving down again almost as quickly as they shot up,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement.

While Florida’s average price increased during the past week, the national average was down a penny to $3.24 a gallon.

The price changes came as reports indicated several OPEC+ countries plan to scale back production during the first quarter of 2024 to offset record crude oil production in the United States.

That could lead to higher prices at the pump.

On Monday, average prices were below $3 in the Panama City and Pensacola areas.

Meanwhile, motorists in the West Palm Beach area paid $3.32 a gallon.

