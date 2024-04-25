Gateway Expressway in Pinellas County to open Friday afternoon

Gateway Expressway // Credit FDOT

A long awaited road project in Pinellas County is on track to finally open. Drivers will be able to ride on the Gateway Expressway Friday afternoon.

The Gateway Expressway connects US-19 and I-275, and the Bayside Bridge and I-275. The project also creates express lanes along I-275 in the median. John McSchaffrey is the community outreach manager for FDOT construction projects in the district.

“We’re estimating any place between 10-15 minutes time savings depending on the route that people are traveling.”

McSchaffrey says the project, 7 years in the making, was delayed due to supply and labor shortages. The construction cost is almost 600 million dollars.

“So for the people who were planning just to travel through the area, the toll roads will be a great option, and that will free up a little bit of space on the local roads for people who are visiting the businesses and locations along those roads.”

The tolls on the road will range from 28-86 cents.

However, drivers will be able to use the gateway without paying tolls through May 3rd.