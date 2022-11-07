Here’s how you can get free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kits from the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas and Citrus Counties

Share this:

At least two local departments of health are offering free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kits.

In an email news release, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County says, “[i]ncreasing access to naloxone is a key component in battling the opioid epidemic. Providing naloxone to the public will help prevent overdose deaths in Florida.”

There’s more information below about how to get naloxone in Pinellas and Citrus Counties, provided by their respective departments of health.

Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) announces the availability of free Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits. This lifesaving medication could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state. Naloxone is available to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, friends, family members, and others who may witness an overdose. Increasing access to naloxone is a key component in battling the opioid epidemic. Providing naloxone to the public will help prevent overdose deaths in Florida. Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered to a person who has overdosed. Naloxone can be administered by a bystander (non-healthcare professional) before emergency medical assistance becomes available, but it is not intended to substitute for professional medical care.

Individuals should call 911 immediately when an opioid overdose is suspected, before administering Naloxone.

Persons requesting a kit from DOH-Pinellas must meet the following eligibility:

Must be 18 years old or older

Individuals at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose

Caregivers who may witness an opioid overdose or others likely to experience or witness an opioid overdose.

Naloxone kits are available at the following locations 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday:

St. Petersburg – 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N, St. Petersburg

Pinellas Park – 6350 76th Ave. N., Pinellas Park

Mid County – 8751 Ulmerton Rd., Largo

Clearwater – 310 N. Myrtle Ave., Clearwater

Tarpon Springs – 301 S. Disston Ave., Tarpon Springs (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday only)

Call 727-824-6900 for more information on naloxone in Pinellas County.

Naloxone kits are free, and no appointment is necessary. People using naloxone receive educational material, referrals, and connections for substance abuse intervention.

To learn more, or if you are suffering from the effects of substance abuse, visit iSaveFL.

The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County

(DOH-Citrus) is announcing the availability of free Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits. This lifesaving medication could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state. Naloxone is available to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, friends, family members, and others who may witness an overdose. Kits consist of two Naloxone nasal sprays that are administered even without a health care professional present. “These kits save lives,” said Todd Hockert, Human Services Program Specialist for the Florida Department of Health in Citrus and Marion Counties. “Addiction is a disease that impacts our entire community. Anyone who feels they might need this kit should get one.” Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered to a person who has overdosed. Naloxone can be administered by a bystander (non-healthcare professional) before emergency medical assistance becomes available, but it is not intended to substitute for professional medical care. Individuals should call 911 immediately when an opioid overdose is suspected, before administering Naloxone.

Persons requesting a kit from DOH-Citrus must meet the following eligibility:

Must be 18 years old or older

Individuals at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose

Caregivers who may witness an opioid overdose or others likely to experience an opioid overdose

Naloxone kits can be obtained at DOH-Citrus offices during normal business hours (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), at the following locations:

DOH-Citrus Main Office, 3700 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto, FL 34461

DOH-Citrus Office of Environmental Health, 3600 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto, FL 34461