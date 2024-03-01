Getting feedback about the ‘What Tampa Bay Needs’ survey

Photo by Gregory Bowers

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay published results from its “What Tampa Bay Needs” survey, which asked readers of the alt-weekly to share their ideas on what the region needs to be a better place to live in four years.

We’ll share some submissions from the survey on today’s show, but also want to open it up to WMNF listeners who should call 813-239-9663 during the show or email [email protected] to give their two cents.

On the top of the program, we’ll also get quick updates from Tallahassee regarding child labor law changes, plus compensation for victims of Florida’s Dozier School for Boys.