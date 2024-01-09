Gov. DeSantis delivers ‘State of the State’ address on first day of legislative session

Gov. DeSantis in the Florida House of Representatives chamber / The Florida Channel, 1/9/24

On January 9th, Governor Ron DeSantis delivered his State of the State address to the joint legislative session from the Florida House of Representatives chamber in Tallahassee.

Governor DeSantis addressed the Republican-controlled legislature on the first day of the legislative session. He praised himself and lawmaker’s efforts on issues including immigration, school vouchers, anti-transgender legislation, and more.

“We have chosen facts over fear, we have chosen education over indoctrination, we have chosen law and order over rioting and disorder, we have chosen fiscal responsibility over debt and profligacy. Our choices have produced results that are second to none in this country,”

He highlighted Sarasota’s New College, a small traditionally liberal college that underwent a conservative takeover last year.

“The reforms instituted by the New College Board of Trustees and by President Richard Corcoran have transformed the college from an outpost of ideological indoctrination to an institution rooted in truth.”

After the address, Democrat leaders responded, including House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell.

“Our absentee governor, your governor, visited all 99 counties in Iowa, while our property insurance rates, rent, and cost of living skyrocketed”

In a prerecorded video, Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book addressed the obstacles Democrats face in the Republican-controlled legislature.

“Unfortunately, democratic proposals are routinely rejected along party lines in favor of an agenda that prioritizes the interests of the few over the needs of many. But we will not give up.”

The session ends March 8th.