Gov. DeSantis sends more Florida Highway Patrol and National Guardsmen to southern border

Governor Ron DeSantis speaks in Pensacola// The Florida Channel, 2/23/24

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida Highway Patrol and National Guardsman are heading to the southern border. This comes as many Republican governors across the US have shown solidarity with controversial Texas border control efforts.

Governor DeSantis made the announcement in Pensacola on Friday. He’s sending 76 Florida Highway Patrol and 50 National Guardsmen to the southern border. He says it’s because he believes that a terrorist attack from migrants from the Southern border is inevitable.

“We’re going to continue to be in this fight until the problem is solved, and we need to have the problem solved. American’s security depends on it, American lives depend on it.”

DeSantis also addressed his failed presidential campaign.

“The good thing is, you have the right to throw your hat in the ring. You also have an ability for me to sit here and say 2023 was the most productive year we’ve ever had in the history of the state of Florida.”

Earlier this month, House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell questioned his deployment of Floridians to the southern border.

“We should not be sending them to the border because this is not their job. This is not for Florida to get involved in, and we certainly have plenty of crises to deal with here at home.”

She also questioned the governor’s focus on national issues, even after his failed presidential campaign.

“I feel like he’s running for something, I’m not sure what it is, but he certainly wants to make sure he stays in the national spotlight.”

The National Guardsman left from Plant City, and the Highway Patrol left from Pensacola.