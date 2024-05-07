Governor DeSantis on university protests: “The inmates do not get to run the asylum”

Governor Ron DeSantis in Cape Canaveral // Ron DeSantis, Rumble 5/7/24

Listen:

On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Cape Canaveral to sign a bill providing sales tax holidays. The governor also addressed rumors of a special session and protests at Florida universities.

DeSantis was joined by Executive Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie to sign House Bill 7073. The bill continues scheduled tax holidays on school supplies, hurricane preparedness items, and more.

It also introduced a new tax waiver for property insurance. This comes as Floridians face high homeowner’s insurance premiums.

“We are waiving all taxes on insurance premiums for a full year for homeowner’s policies and flood insurance policies, and so we are trying to provide relief.”

During the Q&A session, DeSantis said he would not have a special legislative session.

He was also asked about the campus protests occurring around the state.

“They should not be able to camp out on university lawns, I know they tried to do that at UF and FSU, and they got escorted out very quickly. That’s what should happen at Florida universities – the inmates do not get to run the asylum here.”

The next sales tax holiday is from June 1st through 14th. Floridians can get hurricane preparedness items such as tarps, batteries, and flashlights tax-free.