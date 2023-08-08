Governor Ron DeSantis sparks concern with violent rhetoric on federal employees

Share this:

On a trip to New Hampshire last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stated that if elected president, when it comes to federal employees, “we are going to start slitting throats on Day One.” Some employee groups are concerned about his violent language.

Desantis made the comments during a barbecue event hosted by former US senator Scott Brown.

“All these deep-state people, you know, we’re going to start slitting throats on Day One and be ready to go”

The American Federation of Government Employees called it dangerous, disgusting, disgraceful, and disqualifying. They represent 750,000 federal government workers.

The National Association of Letter Carriers said the comments are particularly disgraceful at a time when letter carriers are increasingly being targeted by violent criminals.

DeSantis has recently replaced his campaign manager and laid off about a third of his staff last month.