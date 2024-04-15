Donate Now!
Governor Ron DeSantis to Sign New Education Bill Focused on Enhancing Education and Preventing Political Interference

Posted on by Kerilyn Kwiatkowski
school classroom
School by tiero via iStock for WMNF News.

In a press conference today (Monday) Ron DeSantis said he planned to sign a new education bill. Kerilyn Kwiatkowski reports that the governor says it will enhance education and prevent political interference. DeSantis says HB 1285 limits book complaints from people without kids in the district. But he says parents can still voice concerns.

“if you don’t have a kid in the school district, you can challenge one book per month. And I think that will help shortcircuit these frivolous challenges because it’s being done to create a narrative that somehow, all these books are, banned. No book is banned in Florida, the most grotesque pornographic books that are in schools that are that have been removed, because they’re not appropriate. You can go buy it at a bookstore.”

The bill also requires the State Board of Education to create certificates for teachers who want to work in schools that use a classical education model. Governor DeSantis said he plans to sign the bill soon. 

