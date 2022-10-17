The graduate assistants union at the University of Florida opposes Ben Sasse as the lone finalist for UF president

Share this:

On Monday, October 10, students and faculty at the University of Florida rallied in opposition to the selection of Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) as the only finalist to be the next president of UF.

They criticized such things as Sasse’s stance on same-sex marriage and other LGBTQ issues.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

On WMNF’s Tuesday Café on October 18 our guest will be Bryn Taylor, the co-president of the union for graduate assistants, UF Graduate Assistants United (GAU). The GAU at UF opposes Sasse being the only finalist for UF president.

Tuesday Café airs weekly beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

Letter from UF Faculty Senate chair to UF faculty