The graduate assistants union at the University of Florida opposes Ben Sasse as the lone finalist for UF president

On Monday, October 10, students and faculty at the University of Florida rallied in opposition to the selection of Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) as the only finalist to be the next president of UF.
They criticized such things as Sasse’s stance on same-sex marriage and other LGBTQ issues.
On WMNF’s Tuesday Café on October 18 our guest will be Bryn Taylor, the co-president of the union for graduate assistants, UF Graduate Assistants United (GAU). The GAU at UF opposes Sasse being the only finalist for UF president.
Letter from UF Faculty Senate chair to UF faculty
Subject: Follow-up to Monday’s Forum & Additional Info
Dear Faculty,
I want to share the recording of Monday’s fora with Dr. Sasse, which you can watch here. Please feel free to send me any follow-up questions you may have, and I will work to get them answered.
I also want to provide some additional information regarding the selection process that I don’t think has been made sufficiently clear in communications up to this point. The Selection Committee did not choose to pick a sole finalist; a sole finalist was picked because none of the top candidates were willing to stay in the pool unless they were the sole finalist. In other words, none of the top candidates—all of whom were high-profile leaders—were willing to compete for this position against two others publicly for 21 days, which is what the new state law requires. If the committee had chosen more than one finalist, none of them would have remained in the pool, and there would be no finalists.
I hope this information provides some helpful context about the process. Please let me know if you have any questions. Thank you, and have a great day.
Best,– email from Dr. Amanda J. Phalin, chair, UF Faculty Senate
