Group pushes for stronger environmental protections in Rays redevelopment deal

Rendering of the Historic Gas Plant District Redevelopment // Hines, Tampa Bay Rays via SPTV 5/9/24

The proposed redevelopment of Tropicana Field and the area around it would be the biggest project in St. Petersburg history. An advocacy group wants more environmental protections in the deal.

Michael McGrath is the lead organizer for Sierra Club Florida. He says the group isn’t against the deal, but wants to see it improve.

“As it currently stands, we don’t feel like the development agreement goes far enough to be able to address some of the concerns we have around climate resiliency, around trying to steward and also protect our natural environment, and also trying to do things around securing clean energy that the city desperately needs.”

He cites St. Petersburg 2016 pledge to transition to clean energy by 2035.

“After all, St. Pete is the sunshine city in the sunshine state. This stadium, and also all of the associated development, should be powered by solar energy and by clean and renewable energies.”

He says the St. Petersburg City Council has been receptive towards the Sierra Club and other groups concerns.

“So we’re really getting close towards this thing being finalized, and we’re very encouraged and hopeful that some of the key votes on council will be able to make amendments to the development agreement that gets us a fair and better deal for residents.”

On Thursday afternoon, the Sierra Club joined other organizations on the steps of City Hall to voice their dissatisfaction.