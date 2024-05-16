Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Group pushes for stronger environmental protections in Rays redevelopment deal

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Rendering of the Historic Gas Plant District Redevelopment // Hines, Tampa Bay Rays via SPTV 5/9/24

Listen:

The proposed redevelopment of Tropicana Field and the area around it would be the biggest project in St. Petersburg history. An advocacy group wants more environmental protections in the deal.

Michael McGrath is the lead organizer for Sierra Club Florida. He says the group isn’t against the deal, but wants to see it improve.

“As it currently stands, we don’t feel like the development agreement goes far enough to be able to address some of the concerns we have around climate resiliency, around trying to steward and also protect our natural environment, and also trying to do things around securing clean energy that the city desperately needs.”

He cites St. Petersburg 2016 pledge to transition to clean energy by 2035.

“After all, St. Pete is the sunshine city in the sunshine state. This stadium, and also all of the associated development, should be powered by solar energy and by clean and renewable energies.”

He says the St. Petersburg City Council has been receptive towards the Sierra Club and other groups concerns.

“So we’re really getting close towards this thing being finalized, and we’re very encouraged and hopeful that some of the key votes on council will be able to make amendments to the development agreement that gets us a fair and better deal for residents.”

On Thursday afternoon, the Sierra Club joined other organizations on the steps of City Hall to voice their dissatisfaction.

 

Tags
,

You may also like

The Scoop: Thur. May 16th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Tampa community has been addressing concerns of gun violence,...

Part of a Florida elections law is blocked for violating the Equal Protection Clause, according to a judge

A Florida elections law restricted voter registration groups, like preventing...

National Hurricane Center begins issuing outlooks, including a 7-day outlook

Currently, there are no tropical depressions, tropical storms or hurricanes...

banned books, First Amendment
A dispute over the removal of the ‘And Tango Makes Three’ book from a Florida school district’s libraries is sent to mediation

A judge sent to mediation a lawsuit about the removal...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
We're just one weekend post Tropical Heatwave 24, and we're still buzzing with that electric energy! 😎 Thanks to all the hardworking volunteers, amazing talent, staff, listeners, and sponsors who made this year's event amazing! 🎉 Be sure to follow all of our socials for fun #thw24 photos! #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents 📸 Credits: Tracy May Insta: @bellagraceimages Aida @aidaphotostampa John Mazzello Tomorrow on The House Party: DJ Cen Flo’s exclusive interview with Vanessa Williams! Tune in and hear from one of the greatest and longest-lasting talents in the business! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE or 88.5 on your radio dial! #communityradio #Music #wmnf #vanessawilliams Today on @live_music_showcase @thedirtyjanes ! You don't want to miss this show! Watch live on Facebook at 2pm or 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #Music #communityradio 📸 Credit: @spinstyle Revisiting a spectacular performance at the Attic on Rock Brother's stage with the fantastic @shevonneofficial 🤩🤩 #ThrowbackThurday #wmnf A roaring success: The Tropical Heatwave 2024 leaves its mark on Ybor City! Thanks to all who came out for Tropical Heatwave 24! Stay tuned for more photos, videos, and Special Thanks throughout this week! Check out the recap story on our website! #wmnfevents #Livemusic #thw24
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam - All Souls Edition
Player position: