Gun control activist says the state legislature and Attorney General Ashley Moody are “pulling out all the stops” to block proposed military-style weapons ban amendment from being on Florida ballot next year

Intro:
Good morning, welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei.
After another series of gun massacres shocked the country this past weekend- many people are wondering what can be done to limit gun violence in the US? We’re going to talk with someone who thinks they have an answer- a ban on military-style assault weapons in Florida. We’ll talk with her in a moment. As we’ll hear- she’s running into some trouble from a powerful politician in Tallahassee.
For months a non profit group called Ban Assault Weapons Now has been gathering signatures from Floridians—to put a ban on military style weapons in the state constitution. But the effort is running into significant opposition from Florida’s new attorney general.Our guest tells us that the state legislature and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody are “pulling out all the stops” from blocking the proposed amendment from being on the ballot.
Our guest is Gail Schwartz, Chair, Ban Assault Weapons Now!
Her nephew Alex Schachter was killed in the Parkland school shooting tragedy last year.
