Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Haiti Crisis, U.S. and World Paralysis

Posted on by mabili
Share

Hands off Haiti! Over two centuries ago, the people of Haiti defeated European colonialism and established the world’s first Black republic. Today in the face of chaos people are taking on the fight for their own future.

The Haitian People are caught in a spiral of violence as gangs rule most of the capital, Port-au-Prince. The Prime Minister forced to land in Puerto Rico and Haitians seek asylum in the United States.

Florida legislature, meanwhile, weaken child labor laws

More Women’s History Month celebration as folk music group Sweet Honey and The Rock render “Battle For My Life”.

Patró Mabíli tackle the world hot spots at WMNF 88five FM
Tags
, , ,

You may also like

SXSW 2024: Where creativity meets innovation in unprecedented ways!

Experience the pinnacle of creativity, technology, music, movies, art, and...

Florida Capitol
Florida leaders, advocacy nonprofit take legal step to fight for Black congressional district

Listen: A case being heard in the Florida Supreme Court...

Gardening: Past & Present with Mr. Green Thumb (Stan Defreitas)

Monday March 11, 2024 Tanja and Anni are joined on...

The Scoop color logo
The Scoop: Mon. March 11, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Discussion by college leaders about fostering diversity on campuses, and,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The The Dollyrots are no stranger to success. The band has hit the billboard heat seekers & independent albums charts. Multiple times they’ve been featured in movies and TV shows and they shared stages with some of punk and rock's biggest names! Their 2004 debut was released by legendary punk label Lookout, while the next two came out through Joan Jet's, Blackheart records. Long a staple in rotation on SiriusXM’s little Stephens underground garage the bands, consistent output, perked up the ears of wicked Cool founder Steve Van Zandt who says their songwriting has reached a consistent level of greatness! Rock out to the Dollyrots at this year's Tropical Heatwave on May 4th! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Livemusic #thw24 #wmnfevents 🎶🎵 MUSIC LOVERS UNITE! 🙌🏼 Don't miss the EPIC WMNF Record & CD Sale on March 23rd! 💿🎶 From 11am-4pm, indulge in a HUGE selection of CDs, LPs, and more at bargain prices! 💸 Come join the fun at 88.5FM Studios! 🎉 #WMNFRecordSale #VinylLove 🎧🎶 CLICK FOR INFO ==> https://link.wmnf.org/Record-CDSaleDay Say she she, the soulful, female led group stand rocksolid on their disco-delic duty with their boundary breaking sophomore album released September 29 on Coline/karma chief records. The strong voices of Piya Malik (El michael’s affair Chicago, Batman) Sabrina Mileo Cunningham & Nya Gazelle Brown Front the band. Following the NYC siren song, the trio was pulled from their respective cities. Piya from London, Nya from DC, & Sabrina from NYC to Manhattans’s downtown dance floors through the lower east side floorboards, & up to the rooftops of Harlem, where their friendship was formed on one momentous kismet evening. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Livemusic #wmnfevents #thw24 The Spring Fund Drive was amazing because of YOU! Although we are close we still need help getting to our goal! Together, We Make Things Happen! #wmnf #funddrive #donate CLICK TO GIVE==> https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFSPRINGDRIVE The WMNF INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY Celebration continues! Why confine your celebration to just one day? Join us on March 9th as Words & Music hosted by Marcie Finkelstein, goes the extra mile, extending our festivities by an additional two hours, from 10:00 AM to Noon. CLICK FOR INFO ==> https://link.wmnf.org/IntlWomensDay #wmnf #internationalwomensday #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Excellent Zest
Player position: