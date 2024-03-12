Haiti Crisis, U.S. and World Paralysis

Hands off Haiti! Over two centuries ago, the people of Haiti defeated European colonialism and established the world’s first Black republic. Today in the face of chaos people are taking on the fight for their own future.

The Haitian People are caught in a spiral of violence as gangs rule most of the capital, Port-au-Prince. The Prime Minister forced to land in Puerto Rico and Haitians seek asylum in the United States.

Florida legislature, meanwhile, weaken child labor laws

More Women’s History Month celebration as folk music group Sweet Honey and The Rock render “Battle For My Life”.