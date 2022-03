Share this:

Health and Nutrition Community Fair

The Health and Nutrition Community Fair is being sponsored by the East Tampa Community Revitalization Partnership.

It’s this Saturday.

There will be a healthy eating and lifestyle session, free health screenings, and giveaways.

Fair Details

The health fair is Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Middleton High School. That’s at 4801 N. 22nd St., Tampa.

For additional information call 813-422-0545.

Listen here: