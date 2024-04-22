Donate Now!
Helping Others Learn to Garden with Elise Pickett of The Urban Harvest

Posted on by Grace Benke
On Monday April 22nd, 2024, Tanja and Anni were joined on Sustainable Living by Elise Pickett of The Urban Harvest to discuss helping others learn to garden. Elise began The Urban Harvest after learning about the current food system and looking for ways to become more self reliant and sustainable through growing her own food. She now offers consultations and various learning resources for people hoping to find their way into gardening themselves.

Topics discussed include:

-why access to resources to grow your own food is important

-what plants grow well in the Florida climate

-year round gardening in Florida

-building soil and soil ecology

-weed management

and more!

You can find out more about Elise and The Urban Harvest at their website. You can email her at [email protected] and find helpful gardening videos on The Urban Harvest Youtube Channel.

If you love what you hear on the Sustainable Living Show, tune in every Monday at 11am on 88.5 WMNF Tampa, or listen to past episodes in the archives. If you want to show your support with a donation, head on over to the tip jar and direct your donation to Sustainable Living.

