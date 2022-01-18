Here are all the beautiful faces we saw at Tampa’s MLK Parade

On Monday the streets from Ybor City through East Tampa were filled with people celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy.
Marching Bands Led The Way
Tampa’s parade managed to feature both of Florida’s most storied HBCU marching bands, FAMU’s Marching 100 and Bethune – Cookman’s Marching Wildcats. Aspiring young students from local elementary, middle, and high school bands filled the gaps between.
Flowers Not Plastic
Volunteers from WMNF marched in the parade and handed out carnations along the way in lieu of beads.
Full Photo Gallery
You can find the full gallery of photos below both here, on wmnf.org, and on Facebook – where you can tag your friends and family.