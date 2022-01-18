Here are all the beautiful faces we saw at Tampa’s MLK Parade

Share this:

On Monday the streets from Ybor City through East Tampa were filled with people celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy.

Marching Bands Led The Way

Tampa’s parade managed to feature both of Florida’s most storied HBCU marching bands, FAMU’s Marching 100 and Bethune – Cookman’s Marching Wildcats. Aspiring young students from local elementary, middle, and high school bands filled the gaps between.

Bethune – Cookman Marching Wildcats

FAMU Marching 100

Icon Prep Marching Rattlers

Flowers Not Plastic

Volunteers from WMNF marched in the parade and handed out carnations along the way in lieu of beads.

WMNF Host Katarina Lauver passes out carnations

Carnations for MLK Parade attendees

WMNF Volunteer Pam Robinson passes out carnations

Full Photo Gallery

You can find the full gallery of photos below both here, on wmnf.org, and on Facebook – where you can tag your friends and family.