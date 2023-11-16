Here comes the Sun: Talking pro women’s soccer in Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Sun unveiled its logo, name and colors at 1920 in Ybor City, Florida on Nov. 4, 2023. // Photo via Catalyst Communications Group

The Bay area’s new professional women’s soccer team has a name—Tampa Bay Sun FC—and plans to kickoff its inaugural season in August 2024 at a soon-to-be-revamped soccer stadium at Blake High School.

Join Tampa Bay Sun FC President Christina Unkel and Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown this Friday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m.-noon as they talk to WMNF public affairs program “The Skinny,” and take calls from listeners.

On the second half of the show, we’ll talk about modernizing Florida’s prison system, with our guests former Florida Senator Jeff Brandes, who’s now heading the Florida Policy Project, and Jackie Dunn, whose son has been incarcerated since 2020 on a DUI manslaughter charge.

Show audio to come, and anyone who wants to call in and/or comment should dial 813-239-9663 or email [email protected].