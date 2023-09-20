Hillsborough County awarded 4.6 million in federal funds to address youth homelessness

Share this:

Listen:

Hillsborough County received an award of 4.6 million dollars towards ending youth homelessness. The federal funding was announced in Tampa on Wednesday.

The funds were given to the Tampa/Hillsborough County Continuum of Care, or CoC. Federal funds were also announced for Miami-Dade County.

Jemine Bryon is the Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Special Needs for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. She presented the award at the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County building.

“The Tampa/Hillsborough County COC is receiving its award of 4.6 million dollars”

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor spoke to the crowd.

“We come together to celebrate, and we have a lot of reasons to celebrate, but we also come together when there are issues that need to be addressed, and homelessness is one of those critical, critical issues in our community.”

According to Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative, 2,040 people were reported as being homeless in the region in February.

During a round table discussion, many leaders involved in homeless initiatives spoke about issues facing Hillsborough County. Sarah Cain is the housing program manager for Catholic Charities.

“So, money is beautiful. Getting extra dollars and getting those programs put into place, housing our people. But when that runs out and they’re looking at self-sufficiency as nil because the rent has now gone up $1,000 more than what it was at their last lease term.”

A board of youth who’ve experienced homelessness will lead community efforts from this funding.